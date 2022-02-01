Onalaska High School students of the month for January (copy)

Here are the Onalaska High School January Students of the Month.
Freshman: Maixee Thao, child of Ka Ying Thao and Mai Kha Yang of Holmen
Nominees: Sam Brown, Kennedy Busta, Andrew Hatcher, Hailey Marsh, Zoelyn Peterson, Snigdha Rajamanuri, Maggie Vannieuwenhoven, Lucien Vue, Lucas Williams
Sophomore: Noah Hronis, child of Stacey Hronis-Johnson (Onalaska) and Nick Hronis (Onalaska)
Nominees: Nolan Adams, Emma Grandt, Carly Hess, Addison Mallady, Summer Nicolai, Marlee Walleen
Junior: Joshua Hellman, child of Karen Hellman (Onalaska) and Daniel Hellman (Sparta)
Nominees: Keegan Odell, Aiden Sommerfield, Kianah Stettler, Jack Tracey, Sam Whitman, Daisy Yang
Senior: Grace Johns, child of Scott and Tina Johns (Onalaska)
Nominees: Rayna Chapman, Ashley Dale, Amara Duquette, Kylee Holen, Alanah Kaufmann, Karis Newman, Calyn Ngeth, Joseph Snodgrass
Freddy Extra Effort Awards
Freshman: Peyton Shanley, child of Brian and Victoria Shanley (Onalaska)
Sophomore: Ashley Harnwell, child of Ryan and Melodi Harnwell (LaCrosse)
Junior: Diana Tran, child of Debbie Burcalow (Onalaska)
Senior: Claire Davis, child of Angela Davis (Onalaska) and Shane Davis (Trempealeau)