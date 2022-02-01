 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Onalaska High School students of the month for January

  • 0

Here are the Onalaska High School January Students of the Month.

Freshman: Maixee Thao, child of Ka Ying Thao and Mai Kha Yang of Holmen

Nominees: Sam Brown, Kennedy Busta, Andrew Hatcher, Hailey Marsh, Zoelyn Peterson, Snigdha Rajamanuri, Maggie Vannieuwenhoven, Lucien Vue, Lucas Williams

Sophomore: Noah Hronis, child of Stacey Hronis-Johnson (Onalaska) and Nick Hronis (Onalaska)

Nominees: Nolan Adams, Emma Grandt, Carly Hess, Addison Mallady, Summer Nicolai, Marlee Walleen

Junior: Joshua Hellman, child of Karen Hellman (Onalaska) and Daniel Hellman (Sparta)

Nominees: Keegan Odell, Aiden Sommerfield, Kianah Stettler, Jack Tracey, Sam Whitman ,Daisy Yang

Senior: Grace Johns, child of Scott and Tina Johns (Onalaska)

Nominees: Rayna Chapman, Ashley Dale, Amara Duquette, Kylee Holen, Alanah Kaufmann, Karis Newman, Calyn Ngeth, Joseph Snodgrass

Freddy Extra Effort Awards

Freshman: Peyton Shanley, child of Brian and Victoria Shanley (Onalaska)

Sophomore: Ashley Harnwell, child of Ryan and Melodi Harnwell (LaCrosse)

Junior: Diana Tran, child of Debbie Burcalow (Onalaska)

Senior: Claire Davis, child of Angela Davis (Onalaska) and Shane Davis (Trempealeau)

+7 
Ashley Harnwell.jpeg

Harnwell
+7 
Claire Davis.jpeg

Davis
+7 
Diana Tran.jpeg

Tran
+7 
Grace Johns.jpeg

Johns
+7 
Joshua Hellman.jpeg

Hellman
+7 
Maixee Thao.jpeg

Thao
+7 
Noah Hronis.jpeg

Hronis
+7 
Peyton Shanley.jpeg

Shanley
