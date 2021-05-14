 Skip to main content
Onalaska High School students of the month for May
Onalaska High School students of the month for May

Onalaska High School May students of the month.

Freshman

Cora Brown, daughter of Quenten and Jen Brown of Onalaska

Nominees: Matias Dahl, Zachary Dahlke, Isabella Gerlach, Addison Mallady, Alyss Neilson, Kateley Schlicht, Vechy Vue

Sophomore

Finley Weber, daughter of Charles and Kari Webert of Onalaska

Nominees: Beth Akins, Levi Bolstad, Emma Candahl, Jane Fabian, Joshua Fenn, Jayden Hobson, Emma McAndrews, Nicholas Rudrud, Makayla Sanwick, Mathias Vue

Junior

Anna Gold, daughter of Douglas and Krista Gold of Onalaska

Nominees: Brooke Brieske, Sydney Ferris, Eric Hilby, Amanda Johnson, Grace Kalember, Lily Tobert, Kengi Vang

Senior

John Sweeney, son of Roxanne Revels and Phil Sweeney, both of LaCrosse

Nominees: Jordan Degaetano, Marissa Hagen, Rachel Hosch, Kylie Kapelke, Samuel Kick, Isabelle Lassa, Kenneth McAndrews, Carlie Thornton, Olivia Zellers

Here are Onalaska High School Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for May.

Freshman

Halie Kapelke, daughter of Jim and Trish Kapelke of Sparta

Sophomore

Lauren Arsenault, daughter of Yan Arsenault and Jennifer Werle-Arsenault of Onalaska

Junior

Grace Lavold, daughter of Ben and Kim Lavold of Onalaska

Senior

Sarah Hitchler, daughter of Geoff and Dianna Hitchler of Onalaska

Anna Gold.jpeg

Gold
Cora Brown.jpeg

Brown
Finley Weber.jpeg

Weber
Grace Lavold.jpeg

Lavold
Halie Kapelke.jpeg

Kapelke
John Sweeney.jpeg

Sweeney
Lauren Arsenault.jpeg

Arsenault
Sarah Hitchler.jpeg

Hitchler
