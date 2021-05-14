Onalaska High School students of the month for May

Onalaska High School May students of the month.
Freshman
Cora Brown, daughter of Quenten and Jen Brown of Onalaska
Nominees: Matias Dahl, Zachary Dahlke, Isabella Gerlach, Addison Mallady, Alyss Neilson, Kateley Schlicht, Vechy Vue
Sophomore
Finley Weber, daughter of Charles and Kari Webert of Onalaska
Nominees: Beth Akins, Levi Bolstad, Emma Candahl, Jane Fabian, Joshua Fenn, Jayden Hobson, Emma McAndrews, Nicholas Rudrud, Makayla Sanwick, Mathias Vue
Junior
Anna Gold, daughter of Douglas and Krista Gold of Onalaska
Nominees: Brooke Brieske, Sydney Ferris, Eric Hilby, Amanda Johnson, Grace Kalember, Lily Tobert, Kengi Vang
Senior
John Sweeney, son of Roxanne Revels and Phil Sweeney, both of LaCrosse
Nominees: Jordan Degaetano, Marissa Hagen, Rachel Hosch, Kylie Kapelke, Samuel Kick, Isabelle Lassa, Kenneth McAndrews, Carlie Thornton, Olivia Zellers
Here are Onalaska High School Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for May.
Freshman
Halie Kapelke, daughter of Jim and Trish Kapelke of Sparta
Sophomore
Lauren Arsenault, daughter of Yan Arsenault and Jennifer Werle-Arsenault of Onalaska
Junior
Grace Lavold, daughter of Ben and Kim Lavold of Onalaska
Senior
Sarah Hitchler, daughter of Geoff and Dianna Hitchler of Onalaska