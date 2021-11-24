 Skip to main content
Onalaska High School students of the month for November

Here are the Onalaska High School students of the month for November:

Freshman

Olivia Konrardy-Buchal, child of Kelly Konrardy and Tina Buchal (Onalaska)

Nominees: Eva Dryer, Jenna Gansen, Kylene McNeese, Shenoah Mergan, Shouana XiongSophomore

Alyssa Neilson, child of Robert Neilson and Piraon Sutthiwan (Onalaska)

Nominees: Nolan Adams, Shane Kohlmeier, Jenna Law, Dalaney Opelt, Drew Symons, Abigail Xiong, Isaac YangJunior

Aiden Sommerfield, child of Arthur and Julie Sommerfield (Onalaska)

Nominees: Landon Johnson, Caesar Pedersen, Carmen Roraff, Jack Tracey, Diana Tran, Jasmine Tutlewski, Daniel YaoSenior

Aaron Swan, child of Kent Swan (Onalaska) and Christine Henson (Onalaska)

Nominees: Kadin Bente, Jesse DeChambeau, Jasmine Odegard, Zoey Sander, Devyn Schmeling, Jo Leo Vue

Freddy Extra Effort Awards

Freshman

Samuel Hagen, child of John and Therese Hagen (Onalaska)

Sophomore

Emma Rudie, child of Chad and Sarah Rudie (Onalaska)

Junior

Isaac Singvah, child of Maili Xiong (Onalaska)

Senior

Nicole Guerrero, child of Luis Guerrero and Maria Martinez (Onalaska)

Aaron Swan.jpg

Swan
Aiden Sommerfield.jpg

Sommerfield
Alyssa Neilson.jpg

Neilson
Emma Rudie.jpg

Rudie
Isaac Singvah.jpg

Singvah
Nicole Guerrero.jpg

Guerrero
Olivia Konrardy-Buchal.jpg

Konrardy-Buchal
Samuel Hagen.jpg

Hagen
