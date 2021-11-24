Here are the Onalaska High School students of the month for November:
Freshman
Olivia Konrardy-Buchal, child of Kelly Konrardy and Tina Buchal (Onalaska)
Nominees: Eva Dryer, Jenna Gansen, Kylene McNeese, Shenoah Mergan, Shouana XiongSophomore
Alyssa Neilson, child of Robert Neilson and Piraon Sutthiwan (Onalaska)
Nominees: Nolan Adams, Shane Kohlmeier, Jenna Law, Dalaney Opelt, Drew Symons, Abigail Xiong, Isaac YangJunior
Aiden Sommerfield, child of Arthur and Julie Sommerfield (Onalaska)
Nominees: Landon Johnson, Caesar Pedersen, Carmen Roraff, Jack Tracey, Diana Tran, Jasmine Tutlewski, Daniel YaoSenior
Aaron Swan, child of Kent Swan (Onalaska) and Christine Henson (Onalaska)
Nominees: Kadin Bente, Jesse DeChambeau, Jasmine Odegard, Zoey Sander, Devyn Schmeling, Jo Leo Vue
Freddy Extra Effort Awards
Freshman
Samuel Hagen, child of John and Therese Hagen (Onalaska)
Sophomore
Emma Rudie, child of Chad and Sarah Rudie (Onalaska)
Junior
Isaac Singvah, child of Maili Xiong (Onalaska)
Senior
Nicole Guerrero, child of Luis Guerrero and Maria Martinez (Onalaska)