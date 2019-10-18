Onalaska High School students of the month for October:
Ninth grade
Benjamin Stuhr, son of Mark and Brenda Stuhr
Nominees: Heather Boggus, Robert Bonner, Joshua Hellman, Soren Kameya, Ava Kloehn, Seth Lock, Nathan White
10th grade
Lucas Rice, son of Linnea Rice and Aaron Zimmerman
Nominees: Jonah Harlan, Grace Lavold, Jillian Lonning, Avery McDonnell, Aiden Mott, Apollo Sheehan
11th grade
Olivia Gamoke, daughter of Mark and Michelle Gamoke
Nominees: Serena Flick, Olivia Kloehn, Krystal Steers, Olivia Swan, Sean Swart, Truman Way, Kong Yang
12th grade
Nicholas Goldbeck, son of Karl and Pam Goldbeck
Nominees: Logan Camp, Joseph Helgerson, Madison Meyer, Amelia Meyers, Alexis Miller, Aria Rand, Rachel Schoenecker
Freddy Extra Effort Award winners
Freshman: Thomas Cassidy, son of David and Virginie Cassidy
Sophomore: Grace Jacobson, daughter of Jennifer Haydon
Junior: Xavier Keys, son of Charles and Rebecca Keys
Senior: Taja Wright, daughter of Hoza and Heidi Wright
