Onalaska High School students of the month for October:

Ninth grade

Benjamin Stuhr, son of Mark and Brenda Stuhr

Nominees: Heather Boggus, Robert Bonner, Joshua Hellman, Soren Kameya, Ava Kloehn, Seth Lock, Nathan White

10th grade

Lucas Rice, son of Linnea Rice and Aaron Zimmerman

Nominees: Jonah Harlan, Grace Lavold, Jillian Lonning, Avery McDonnell, Aiden Mott, Apollo Sheehan

11th grade

Olivia Gamoke, daughter of Mark and Michelle Gamoke

Nominees: Serena Flick, Olivia Kloehn, Krystal Steers, Olivia Swan, Sean Swart, Truman Way, Kong Yang

12th grade

Nicholas Goldbeck, son of Karl and Pam Goldbeck

Nominees: Logan Camp, Joseph Helgerson, Madison Meyer, Amelia Meyers, Alexis Miller, Aria Rand, Rachel Schoenecker

Freddy Extra Effort Award winners

Freshman: Thomas Cassidy, son of David and Virginie Cassidy

Sophomore: Grace Jacobson, daughter of Jennifer Haydon

Junior: Xavier Keys, son of Charles and Rebecca Keys

Senior: Taja Wright, daughter of Hoza and Heidi Wright

