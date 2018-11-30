Onalaska police
Nov. 8
8:34 p.m. – Officers sought a 28-year-old La Crosse man in connection with the theft of movable property valued at $500 taken in the 800 block of Oak Ave. N.
Nov. 9
6:34 p.m. – Officers sought an unknown suspect for the theft of a motor vehicle valued at $7,000 taken in the 3000 block of Kinney Coulee Rd.
Nov. 11
12:15 p.m. – Officers sought a suspect for the theft of moveable property valued at $500 taken in the 700 block of 11th Ave. S.
Nov. 13
5:52 a.m. – A 21-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 200 block of 17th Ave. N and cited for disorderly conduct, operating after revocation and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nov. 14
12:35 p.m. – Officers filed a warrant for a 28-year-old La Crosse man for retail theft of items valued at $56 and for felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nov. 15
7:31 p.m. – Officers took a report in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 of the theft of movable property valued at $9,000.
Nov. 16
12:45 p.m. – A 64-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the W6600 block of Schnick Rd. and cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
Nov. 20
4:50 a.m. – A 21-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested at Second Ave. N. and Locust St. and cited for operating while under the influence, prohibited alcohol concentration and operating without required lamps lighted.
Nov. 11
3:54 a.m. – A 51-year-old Onalaska man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of 10th Place and cited for operating after revocation and non-registration of vehicle.
Holmen police
Nov. 18
12:12 a.m. – A 17-year-old West Salem woman was arrested in the 800 block of Starlite Dr. and cited for operating while under the influence, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and underage consumption.
3:21 a.m. – A 31-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested at the Hwy. HD and Hwy. 53 interchange and cited for operating while under the influence, failure to control vehicle and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
Onalaska fire
Since Nov. 8, the Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 41 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a search for person on land; two gas leaks; a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO; an unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; a heat detector activation due to malfunction; a smoke or odor removal; two incidents of being dispatched and cancelled en route; and a service call.a motor vehicle accident with injuries; removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator; a cooking fire; a gas leak; a smoke or odor removal; a water or steam leak; overpressure rupture from steam; a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO; a hazardous condition.
Holmen fire
Since Nov. 8, the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 33 EMS calls and two structure fires, two fire alarms, an gas odor and a burn complaint.
