Onalaska police
Jan. 4
1:06 p.m. – Officers attempted to locate a 49-year-old suspect in connection with a burglary and theft of items valued at $565 in the 800 block of Second Ave. SW.
Jan. 6
3:37 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 800 block of Lake St. of theft by a scam in the amount of $2,200.
Jan. 7
10:06 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 900 block of Oak Timber Drive of the theft of items valued at $1,500.
7:53 p.m. – A 64-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 9500 block of State Hwy 16 for retail theft in the amount of $831.
Jan. 8
3:03 a.m. – A 21-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested at the intersection of Irvin St. and Fourth Ave. S. and cited for open intoxicants in vehicle, probation violation and not having proof of insurance.
Jan. 9
3:30 a.m. – A 33-year-old La Crescent man was arrested at the intersection of Main St. and Eighth Ave and cited for operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper parking on/off roadway.
Jan. 10
8:51 a.m. – A 29-year-old La Crosse woman was cited in the 3100 block of Market Place for theft of movable object valued at $150.
4:52 p.m. – A 35-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 and cited for disorderly conduct, battery to officers and felony bail jumping.
Holmen police
Jan. 6
9:28 p.m. – An 18-year-old Galesville woman was cited near the intersection of Main St. and Anderson St. for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and for speeding.
Jan. 9
4:45 p.m. – A male Holmen teen was cited near the intersection of Starlite and Packer drives for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
4:45 p.m. – A male Holmen teen was cited near the intersection of Starlite Drive and Heather Place for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Onalaska Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 28 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; two motor vehicle accidents with injuries; an unauthorized burning; and two incidents of being dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 20 EMS calls, three motor vehicle accidents, an open burning complaint and a smoke detector activation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.