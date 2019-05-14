Onalaska police
May 3
8:10 a.m. – An officer took a complaint of a burglary in the 100 block of Oak Forest Drive resulting in the theft of items valued at $1,050.
4:16 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 of destruction of property valued at $570.
May 4
8:40 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1900 block of Kinney Coulee Road of the theft of a trailer valued at $7,400.
May 5
2:21 a.m. – A 63-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 1000 block of Green Street and charged with operating while under the influence, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, speeding and failure to maintain control of vehicle.
4:10 p.m. – A 36-year-old Mauston woman was arrested in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 and charged with possession of illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft of items valued at $116.
4:23 p.m. and 6:54 p.m. – A 40-year-old Waukon man was arrested in the 3100 block of Market Place and charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and retail theft of items valued at $1,135.
May 7
2:27 p.m. – A 37-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of methamphetamine and retail theft of items valued at $40.
Holmen police
May 9
7:59 a.m. – Two Holmen teens were cited in the 1000 block of County Hwy. MH for possession of a controlled substance.
Onalaska Fire Department
The Onalaska Fire Department responded to 22 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury, a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire; two unintentional smoke detector activations, no fires; two gas leaks; an incident of steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke; no incident found upon arrival; a false alarm or false call; and dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Area Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 13 EMS calls; a motor vehicle accident (oil cleanup), a semi-truck fire, a carbon monoxide call, an illegal burn and an automatic fire alarm (school drill).
