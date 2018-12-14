Onalaska police
Nov. 30
5:41 p.m. – A warrant was issued for a 24-year-old La Crosse man for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property amounting to $100 in the 600 block of 12th Ave. S.
7:05 p.m. – A 47-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 900 block of 12th Ave. S. and cited for disorderly conduct and battery.
Dec. 4
4:53 p.m. – Officer sought a 47-year-old Onalaska man in the 9500 block of Hwy. 16 for theft in the amount of $158.
Dec. 5
11:15 a.m. – A warrant was issued for a 40-year-old La Crosse man for intentional gas drive-off in the amount of $65 in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadow Drive.
Dec. 6
1:15 a.m. – A 20-year-old Sparta woman was arrested in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadow Drive and cited for operating while under the influence, possession of marijuana and for bail jumping.
Holmen police
Dec. 5
4:04 a.m. – A 57-year-old Holmen man was arrested in the 400 block of Main St. S. and cited with disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation. A 39-year-old Holmen woman was cited at the scene for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Onalaska fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 23 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a cooking fire; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; and an odor of smoke.
Holmen fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 20 EMS; an electrical arcing, no fire; and a faulty smoke detector.
