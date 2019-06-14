Onalaska police
May 31
3:41 a.m. – A 29-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue North and cited for operating while under the influence, hit-and-run unattended vehicle and failure to maintain control.
June 2
8:30 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 200 block of Elm Street of theft of a bicycle valued at $200.
1:18 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 100 block of Fairway Street of identity theft and swindle in the amount of $25,000.
June 3
10:04 p.m. – A 46-year-old Mondovi woman was sought for credit card fraud in the amount of $2,619.
6:28 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 of a scam resulting in the loss of $1,400.
9:12 p.m. – A 63-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 100 block of Sand Lake Road and cited for operating while under the influence (2nd) and for possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle.
June 7
4:58 a.m. – A 27-year-old Foley, Ala., man was arrested at Second Avenue North and Quincy Street and cited for operating while under the influence and unreasonable and imprudent speed.
Holmen police
May 31
3:30 p.m. – A 23-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 600 block of Holmen Drive and cited for disorderly conduct, bail jumping and operating after revocation (OWI related).
June 1
4:59 p.m. – A 65-year-old West Salem man was arrested in the 100 block of Hale Drive and cited for trespassing.
Onalaska Fire Department
The Onalaska Fire Department responded to 17 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a motor vehicle accident with injuries; smoke detector activation due to malfunction; two smoke scares or odor of smoke; carbon monoxide incident; other emergency medical service; service call; and dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Area Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 22 EMS calls, two motor vehicle crashes; an illegal burn; an electrical wiring overload, no fire; damage to television cable wires; an automatic fire alarm, testing system; and small grass fire.
