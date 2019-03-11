Onalaska police
March 1
6:05 p.m. – An officer took a complaint from an Onalaska resident in the 1100 block of East Ave. N. regarding fraud in the amount of $12,000.
March 3
5:32 a.m. – A 27-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1100 block of 10th Ave. N. and charged with probation violation and possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
5:32 a.m. – A 25-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested in the 1100 block of 10th Ave. N. and charged with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
10:52 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 of retail theft in the amount of $50 by an unidentified person.
March 7
10:26 p.m. – A 60-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 3100 block of Market Place and charged with bail jumping and retail theft of items valued at $48.49.
Holmen police
March 3
12:15 a.m. – A 39-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 400 block of First Ave. N. and charged with disorderly conduct and battery.
March 5
9:19 a.m. – A 54-year-old Onalaska man was charged with disorderly conduct and damage to property in the 300 block of North Star Road.
March 7
2:50 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1500 block of Holmen Drive of the theft of movable property valued at $2,000.
8:47 p.m. – A 23-year-old Onalaska man was cited near the intersection of Walden Place and Martin Lane with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Onalaska Fire Department
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 18 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; an unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire; a sprinkler activation due to malfunction; an unintentional alarm system activation, no fire; rubbish, trash or waste fire; two gas leaks; and a smoke or odor removal.
Holmen Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 16 EMS calls, elevator rescue due to power outage, downed line due to ice, investigation of CO incident, smoke detector activation, odor investigation, sprinkler system activation due to a weather-related roof collapse.
