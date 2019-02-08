Holmen police
Jan. 31
9:09 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 2000 block of Pleasant Drive S. of a phone scam about jury duty with caller demanding $3,000 in fines.
Onalaska police
Jan. 24
6:25 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 500 block of Bluebird Court of burglary and theft of items valued at $6,150.
Jan. 26 6:54 p.m. – A 20-year-old La Crosse man was arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of marijuana, obstructing or resisting an officer and bail jumping and cited for operating after suspension (fourth).
Jan. 29
4:34 a.m. – A 29-year-old Trempealeau woman was arrested in the 700 block of Second Ave. N. and charged with operating while under the influence (first).
2:20 p.m. – A 44-year-old Onalaska man was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of Redwood St. and charged with possession of controlled substance.
8:46 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadow Drive of forgery in the amount of $60.
Jan. 30
9:39 a.m. – An officer took a complaint of criminal damage to property valued at $500 in the 700 block of Hilltopper Drive.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 16 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; an unintentional alarm system activation, no fire; two alarm systems sounded due to malfunction; two sprinkler activations due to malfunction; two water problems; a smoke or odor removal; no incident found on arrival at dispatch address and two incidents of being dispatched and canceled en route.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 15 EMS calls, two fuel spills, two motor vehicle accidents with no injuries, a vehicle fire, a carbon monoxide detector activation, a false alarm, a rubbish fire, a natural gas odor investigation and an arcing high voltage line.
