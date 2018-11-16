Onalaska Police
Nov. 4
5:21 a.m. – A 23-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 500 block of 16th Ave. N. on a warrant and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping.
11:37 p.m. – An Onalaska officer assisted the La Crosse Police Department in citing a 36-year-old La Crosse man at the intersection of Rose and Gillette streets for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
9:28 p.m.—A 68-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested in the 200 block of Theater Road and cited for operating while under the influence and alcohol-related violation of driving license restrictions.
Nov. 8
2:16 a.m. – A 29-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1000 block of 10th Ave. N. and cited for disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.
5:39 p.m. – A 23-year-old Ettrick man was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Interstate 90 and cited for carrying a concealed weapon and operating after suspension.
Holmen Police
Nov. 4
12:55 p.m. – Officer took a complaint of the theft in the 600 block of Amy Drive of the theft of movable property valued at $800.
8:21 p.m. – A 32-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 3000 block of Hwy. 35 and cited for disorderly conduct.
Nov. 6
1:57 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 90 block of Holmen Drive of the theft of a bicycle valued at $150.
9:13 p.m. – A 22-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 3000 block of North Court, Onalaska, and cited for disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 21 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; three motor vehicle accidents with injuries; a false alarm or false call; and a good intent call.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 19 EMS calls, an automatic fire alarm and a check on a natural gas valve.
