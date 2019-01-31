Onalaska police
Jan. 17
10:41 a.m. — An officer took a complaint of the theft of items valued at $30 from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Oak Ave. S.
Jan. 19 5:37 a.m. — A 37-year-old Onalaska man was arrested near the intersection of Second Avenue and Main Street and charged with operating while under the influence, failure to notify police of accident and hit-and-run of property adjacent to highway causing damage of $500.
Jan. 21
8:20 p.m. — A 44-year-old Onalaska man was sought in connection with issuing worthless checks in the amount of $518 in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Jan. 24
8:44 p.m. — A 20-year-old Viroqua man was arrested on a warrant in the 9400 block of State Hwy 16 and charged with possession of marijuana and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Holmen police
Jan. 18
11:27 a.m. — A 20-year-old Onalaska woman was cited near the intersection of Circle Drive 1 and Circle Drive 2 for possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after suspension, nonregistration of automobile and operating without insurance.
8:23 p.m. — A 56-year-old Holmen woman was arrested near the intersection of Holmen Drive and Walnut Drive for operating while under the influence (second offense).
Jan. 21
7:01 p.m. — A 17-year-old Holmen man was arrested at the intersection of Cole Court and Holmen Drive and charged with manufacturing/delivering marijuana.
7:01 p.m. — A 20-year-old Holmen man was cited near the intersection of Cole Court and Holmen Drive for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 23
2:53 p.m. — A 34-year-old La Crosse man was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Kimberly Street, Onalaska, and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Onalaska Fire Department
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 21 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a motor vehicle accident with injuries; a gas leak; three smoke scares or odor of smoke; an unintentional detector activation, no fire; an unintentional sprinkler activation, no fire; two sprinkler activations due to malfunction; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; assist police or other governmental agency; a cover assignment, standby, move-up; and two incidents of being dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 20 EMS calls, a vehicle fire with exposure to nearby structure, a frozen sprinkler head activation, a sprinkler head activation due to use of propane torch and an appliance electrical fire.
