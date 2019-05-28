Onalaska police
May 17
3:22 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 3100 block of Market Place of retail theft of items valued at $286.
May 18
2:21 p.m. – A 21-year-old Winona woman was arrested in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 and cited with two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, one count of felony bail jumping and retail theft of items valued at $419.
May 19
3:26 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1200 block of Hwy. PH of forgery in the amount of $639.
May 20
3 a.m. – A 51-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 1200 block of Hwy. PH and cited with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, operating after suspension, nonregistration of vehicle and misdemeanor bail jumping.
6:45 p.m. – A 35-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 600 block of Third Ave. South and cited for manufacture/deliver marijuana, distribute narcotics to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 21
3:32 a.m. –A 33-year-old Holmen man was arrested in the 900 block of Hwy. 53 and cited for operating while under the influence and imprudent speed.
10:15 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 of theft by issue of worthless checks in the amount of $10,000.
3:52 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue North of theft from a residence of an item valued at $300.
May 22
6:53 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 300 block of Main Street of theft from a building of an item valued at $600.
Holmen police
May 18
5:10 p.m. – Officers assisted the La Crosse Police Department in a vehicle theft incident, arresting a 35-year-old La Crosse man in the 3500 block of Hwy. 35 on two warrants and citing the suspect for resisting or obstructing an officer.
Onalaska Fire Department
The Onalaska Fire Department responded to 17 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a motor vehicle accident with injuries; a water rescue; an unintentional alarm system activation, no fire; two unintentional smoke detector activations, no fire; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; and a smoke or odor removal.
Holmen Area Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 18 EMS calls, a motor vehicle collision cleanup and three carbon monoxide calls.
