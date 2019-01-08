Here are police and fire calls in Onalaska and Holmen:
Onalaska police
Dec. 29
6:49 p.m. – Officers attempted to locate a 35-year-old La Crosse woman for misdemeanor bail jumping and for retail theft of items valued at $60 in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16.
Dec. 31
4:10 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 of the theft of cash and a moveable object valued at $246.
Jan. 3
9:45 a.m. – An officer took a complaint of criminal damage to property valued at $25 in the 500 block of Birch St.
Holmen police
Dec. 29
9:08 p.m. – A Holmen teen was cited near the intersection of Hwy. SN and First Ave. E for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 30
8:40 a.m. – A 26-year-old Holmen man was arrested in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive and charged with disorderly conduct and substantial battery.
3:32 p.m. – Officer took a complaint in the 900 block of Starlite Drive of fraud by identify theft amounting to $664.32.
Dec. 31
9 a.m. – A 50-year-old Holmen man was cited at the intersection of Long Coulee Road and Juniper Lane for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 1
2:23 a.m. – A 28-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested at the intersection of Holmen Drive and Cole Court and charged with operating while under the influence and prohibited alcohol concentration.
Onalaska fire
Dec. 24 – Jan. 6
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 44 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; three motor vehicle accidents with injuries; passenger vehicle fire, fuel burner/boiler malfunction, fire confined; two biological hazards, confirmed or suspected; a carbon monoxide incident; two carbon monoxide detector activations, no CO; smoke or odor removal; assisted EMS crew; unintentional detector activation, no fire; sprinkler activation due to malfunction; and dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen fire
Dec. 23 - Jan. 5
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 30 EMS calls, a downed electrical line, a natural gas leak, a car fire and a carbon monoxide call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.