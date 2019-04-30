Onalaska police
April 20
4:48 a.m. – A 21-year-old La Crosse man was arrested at Second Avenue South and Fern Street and charged with possession of controlled substances.
5:07 a.m. – A 32-year-old Holmen man was arrested in the 1300 block of Sand Lake Road and charged with operating while under the influence and not having tail lights.
6:40 a.m. – An 18-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1000 block of Oak Avenue South and charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
3 p.m. – A 38-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1200 block of Rudy Street and charged with disorderly conduct and battery.
9:08 p.m. – A 32-year-old Onalaska man was arrested on a warrant in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 and charged with possession of narcotics.
9:36 p.m. - A 27-year-old Rochester, Minn., man was arrested in the 1400 block of Main Street and charged with possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating without a valid license.
April 21
8:59 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of theft from a motor vehicle in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 of items valued at $1,550.
April 23
2:17 p.m. – A 21-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 and charged with retail theft of items valued at $196.44 and resisting or obstructing an officer.
April 24
10:26 a.m. – An officer took a complaint of theft from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of 13th Avenue South of items valued at $202.
Holmen police
April 17
2:59 p.m. – A 34-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested in the 200 block of Holmen Drive South and charged with possession of an electronic weapon.
April 21
12:52 a.m. – A 32-year-old Melrose man was arrested near the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Hwy. OT and charged with operating while under the influence and prohibited alcohol concentration.
April 23
12:52 a.m. – A 32-year-old Holmen man was arrested near the intersection of Empire and Union streets and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Onalaska Fire Department
The Onalaska Fire Department responded to 15 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a building fire; a passenger vehicle fire; excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition; two unintentional detector activations, no fires; and other service call.
Holmen Area Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 18 EMS calls; a structure fire; a wildland fire; an illegal burn; a smoke investigation; three gas/odor investigations; a gas leak investigation, damaged gas line; and an automatic fire alarm test.
