Onalaska police
April 26
4:49 a.m. – An officer took a complaint at the 500 block of Bluebird Court of criminal damage to property valued at $600.
11:02 p.m. – Officers sought a 35-year-old La Crosse man for disorderly conduct and intimidation of victim in the 500 block of Oak Avenue North.
11:26 p.m. – A 24-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1000 block of Oak Avenue Soiuth and charged with disorderly conduct and probation violation.
April 27
12:57 a.m. – A 21-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 500 block of Bluebird Court and charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:44 p.m. – Officers sought a female suspect for retail theft of items valued at $98 in the 9500 block Hwy. 16.
April 28
5:35 p.m. – A 25-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 200 block of Heritage Lane and was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
May 1
10:04 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of forgery involving a computer scam in the 800 block of East Avenue North involving $6,000.
10:34 p.m. – A 20-year-old La Crosse man was arrested on a warrant and charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and retail theft of items valued at $200.
May 2
5:44 p.m. – A 23-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadows Drive and charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and retail theft of items valued at $13.
Holmen police
April 27
3:45 a.m. – A 21-year-old Holmen woman was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence and hit-and-run causing injury near the intersection of Pinecrest Avenue and Evergreen Drive.
Onalaska Fire Department
The Onalaska Fire Department responded to 16 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury, a cooking fire confined to container; smoke or odor removal; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; two carbon monoxide detector activations, no CO; other rescue/EMS incident; and two incidents of being dispatched and canceled en route.
Holmen Area Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 20 EMS calls; a damaged gas line, damaged electrical wires and an illegal burn.
