Onalaska police
May 8
3:23 p.m. – Officers sought a 43-year-old La Crosse man in connection with retail theft in the 1300 block of Sand Lake Road of items valued at $738.
8:22 p.m. – Officers sought a 31-year-old Wauzeka woman in connection with retail theft in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadow Drive of items valued at $168.
May 11
6:09 a.m. – A 36-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 for retail the theft of items valued at $99 and for two counts of felony bail jumping.
2:42 p.m. – A 27-year-old Reedstown man was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Theater Road and charged with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
May 12
5:36 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 300 block of Hampton Court of the theft of $1,400.
May 13
11:21 a.m. – Officers sought a 63-year-old Onalaska man in connection with a retail theft in the 1300 block of Sand Lake Road of items valued at $799.
May 14
1:05 a.m. – An officer took a complaint of a burglary in the 600 block of Third Ave. South involving the theft of $1,200.
May 16
9:05 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 of the theft of items valued at $299.
Holmen police
May 11
9:11 a.m. – A 28-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested in the 2800 block of Locust Avenue South on warrants and charged with bail jumping and obstructing or resisting an officer.
1:13 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1100 block of Linden Drive of criminal damage to property valued at $600.
May 13
9:37 p.m. – A 21-year-old Holmen man was cited at Commerce Street and Holmen Drive and cited for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension and without lamps lighted.
Onalaska Fire Department
The Onalaska Fire Department responded to 17 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury, a motor vehicle accident with injuries; a water and ice-related rescue; a smoke or odor removal; an unintentional system activation, no fire; two unintentional smoke detector activations, no fire; and a smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
Holmen Area Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 10 EMS calls, an odor investigation, four carbon monoxide calls and an illegal burn.
