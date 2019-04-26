Onalaska police
April 6
5:12 p.m. – Officers sought a 44-year-old La Crosse man for retail theft of items valued at $220 in the 1200 block of County Hwy PH.
April 7 4:37 a.m. – A 48-year-old Onalaska man was arrested at Poplar Street and Second Avenue North and charged with operating while under the influence, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration and speeding.
April 8
3:52 p.m. – Officers requested an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old La Crosse man suspected of forgery, receiving stolen property and felony bail jumping.
April 9
5:30 a.m. – A 32-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested on a warrant at Second Avenue South and Fern Street and charged with resisting or obstructing an office.
11:34 p.m. – A 31-year-old Onalaska man was arrested at Hwy. 35 and Interstate 90 and charged with operating while under the influence, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and operator without a valid license.
April 10
9:38 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 2400 block of Thomas Court of a swindle in the amount of $1,175.
3:48 p.m. – Officers sought a 23-year-old Onalaska woman for criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Frances Court and misdemeanor bail jumping.
6:38 p.m. – A 27-year-old Hazel Green man was sought in the 1300 block of Sand Lake Road for forgery in the amount of $1,455.
April 11
2:09 p.m. – A 62-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1000 block Terrace Drive and charged with possession of child pornography.
April 12
3:23 a.m. – A 37-year-old Onalaska man was arrested at Second Avenue North and Locust Street and charged with operating while under the influence, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration and operating without lamps lighted.
April 14
2:33 p.m. – A 44-year-old Blair man was arrested at Second Avenue North and John Street and charged with operating while under the influence and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
April 16
5:49 a.m. – A 52-year-old Houston, Minn., man was arrested in the 1000 block of Oak Ave. S. and charged with operating while under the influence, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and reckless driving-endangering safety.
7:09 a.m. – A 37-year-old La Crosse man was arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of controlled substance and operating without a valid license.
Holmen police
April 12
A 29-year-old Holmen man was arrested in the N5700 block of County Hwy OT by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s deputy and charged with operating while under the influence (third offense).
April 13
11:57 p.m. – A 26-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested at Main and Roberts streets and charged with operating while under the influence.
April 16
12:15 p.m. – A Holmen juvenile was cited in the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue South with possession of controlled substances and tobacco.
12:15 p.m.—A Rockland juvenile was cited in the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue South with possession of controlled substances and tobacco.
12:19 p.m. – A 21-year-old Holmen man was arrested near Hwy. 53 and Riders’ Club Road and charged with fleeing and eluding an officer, operating motorcycle without valid license, operating with a suspended license (12th) and unreasonable and imprudent speed (2nd).
8:23 p.m. – A 38-year-old Taylor man was arrested near State Street and Third Avenue East and charged with operating while under the influence and with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating left of center, unreasonable and imprudent speed, possession of intoxicants in motor vehicle.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 20 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a motor vehicle accident with injuries; two gas leaks; an authorized controlled burning; an unintentional alarm system activation, no fire; a false alarm or false call and dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Area Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Departed responded to 21 EMS calls, a wildfire, a carbon monoxide investigation, two smoke or odor investigations and a water leak investigation.
