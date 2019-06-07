Onalaska police
May 24
9:14 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 400 block of Main Street of forgery/fraud in the amount of $1,450.
May 25
5:36 p.m. – A 44-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 and cited for retail theft of items valued at $854.
May 27
2 p.m. – A 38-year-old Onalaska man was arrested on a warrant in the 9300 block of Hwy. 16 and cited for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
6:36 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 600 block of Rolling Oaks Drive of theft from a residence of property valued at $1,750.
May 28
7:04 p.m. – Officers responded to a bomb threat in the 300 block of Sand Lake Road.
May 29
9:50 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 100 block of Coachlite Court North of theft from a vehicle of items valued at $220.
8:16 p.m. – A 29-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested in the 3800 block of Emerald Drive East and cited for misdemeanor bail jumping and theft of items valued at $49.
May 30
5:45 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 700 block of Second Avenue SW of theft of movable property valued at $300.
Holmen police
May 26
1:24 a.m. – A 34-year-old Holmen man was arrested at Neitzel Drive and Holley Street and cited for operating while under the influence (third) and failure to keep vehicle under control.
May 27
9:44 a.m. – A Holmen and two Onalaska teens were cited for criminal trespass to dwelling, theft of movable property and possession of movable property valued at more than $377. A Holmen teen was cited for criminal trespass to dwelling, theft of movable property and possession of tobacco by a minor. A Holmen teen was cited for criminal trespass to a building and theft of movable property. A Holmen teen was cited for criminal trespass to a dwelling.
The Onalaska Fire Department responded to 21 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a motor vehicle accidents with injuries; a motor vehicle accident without injuries; a bomb scare, no bomb; carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO; smoke or odor removal; an unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire; and two incidents of being dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Area Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 14 EMS calls, three fire calls and a call for a stranded boater, cancelled en route.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.