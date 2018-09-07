Onalaska Police
Aug. 23
11:05 a.m. – An officer took a complaint of items valued at $930 taken from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Terrance Dr.
Aug. 27
7:12 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of the theft of bicycles valued at $1,500 in the 1000 block of Oak Ave. N.
Aug. 28
12:55 a.m. – A 16-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 800 block of 10th Ave. N. and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property valued at $500.
4:14 a.m. – A 27-year-old Madison woman was arrested on a warrant and probation violation in the 600 block of Second Ave. S. and charged with obstructing or resisting an officer.
Aug. 29
4:26 a.m. – A 25-year-old Onalaska man was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of East Ave. N. and Troy St. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holmen Police
Aug. 29
7:26 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 200 block of Morris St. of the theft of bicycles valued at $320.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 15 EMS calls, two motor vehicle collisions, two law enforcement and three odor investigations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.