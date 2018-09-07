Onalaska Police

Aug. 23

11:05 a.m. – An officer took a complaint of items valued at $930 taken from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Terrance Dr.

Aug. 27

7:12 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of the theft of bicycles valued at $1,500 in the 1000 block of Oak Ave. N.

Aug. 28

12:55 a.m. – A 16-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 800 block of 10th Ave. N. and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property valued at $500.

4:14 a.m. – A 27-year-old Madison woman was arrested on a warrant and probation violation in the 600 block of Second Ave. S. and charged with obstructing or resisting an officer.

Aug. 29

4:26 a.m. – A 25-year-old Onalaska man was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of East Ave. N. and Troy St. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Holmen Police

Aug. 29

7:26 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 200 block of Morris St. of the theft of bicycles valued at $320.

Holmen Fire

The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 15 EMS calls, two motor vehicle collisions, two law enforcement and three odor investigations.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.