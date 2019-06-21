Onalaska police
June 6
9:12 p.m. — Law enforcement sought a warrant for a 24-year-old Onalaska woman in connection with a fraud incident of $748.
June 8
1:34 a.m. — An officer took a complaint in the 1000 block of Terrace Drive of criminal damage to property valued at $260.
5:43 p.m. — An officer took a complaint in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 of retail theft of items valued at $358.
12:09 p.m. — A 34-year-old Onalaska man was sought for robbery, criminal damage to property and entry into a locked vehicle and theft in the 1200 block of County Hwy PH in the amount of $340.
June 9
10:12 p.m. — A 37-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 9500 block of Hwy. 16 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
June 14
2:49 a.m. — A 21-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 2800 block of Abbey Road and charged with operating while under the influence, prohibited alcohol concentration and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holmen police
June 9
3:29 p.m. — A 34-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 200 block of Flora Court and charged with obstructing or resisting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 10
2:08 p.m. — An officer took a complaint in the 3500 block of Hwy. 35 of theft of items valued at $440.
June 11
5:55 p.m. — An officer took a complaint in the 3100 block of Mallary Lane of a telephone scam with victims losing $5,000.
June 13
12:22 a.m. — A 20-year-old Onalaska woman was arrested in the W8000 block of Vermeer St. and charged with operating while under the influence (1st).
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Fire Department responded to 20 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a motor vehicle accident with injuries; a gas leak; an unintentional detector activation, no fire; two unintentional alarm system activations, no fire; an unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire; two carbon monoxide detector activations, no CO; and two incidents of being dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Area Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 18 EMS calls, a carbon monoxide incident and a seven-vehicle accident with extrication and transport of four patients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.