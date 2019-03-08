Onalaska police
Feb. 24
5:15 p.m. — A 48-year-old Madison man was arrested in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadows Drive and charged with misdemeanor bail jumping, operating after suspension and retail theft of items valued at $50.
Feb. 25
4:08 a.m. — An officer took a complaint in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadows Drive of the theft of items valued at $98.
8:47 p.m. — An officer assisted the La Crosse Police Department with the arrest of a juvenile in a vehicle theft incident.
10:25 p.m. — Officers sought a 28-year-old La Crosse woman for possession of methamphetamine, retail theft in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadows of items valued at $71 and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Feb. 27
10:52 p.m. — A 29-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 500 block of Sand Lake Road and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 28
10:26 p.m. — A 26-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and retail theft of items valued at $79.
Onalaska Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 33 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; two motor vehicle accidents with injuries; a building fire; two incidents of smoke or odor removal; a smoke scare, odor of smoke; a heat detector activation due to malfunction; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; an unintentional detector activation, no fire; a system malfunction; and dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 16 EMS calls, a motor vehicle accident, two power line incidents and three carbon monoxide or odor investigation calls.
