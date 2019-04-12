Onalaska police
March 27
6:27 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Theater Road in the amount of $3,750.
March 28 6:30 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle in the 400 block of Main Street causing damage of $1,000.
March 29
3:20 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of theft from a building in the 300 block of Eighth Ave. S. of items valued at $168.
March 30
3:14 p.m. – A 40-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1000 block of Redwood Street and charged with operating while under the influence and without required lamps lighted.
March 31
8:59 p.m. – A 65-year-old Onalaska woman was sought for retail theft in the 3100 block of Market Place of items valued at $162.
April 1
3:57 p.m. – A 36-year-old Viroqua woman was arrested in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 and charged with bail jumping and retail theft of items valued at $816.
April 2
5:11 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1000 block of Second Ave. SW of a burglary and theft of items valued at $500.
April 4
1:29 p.m. – An 18-year-old St. Paul, Minn., woman was arrested in the 3100 block of Market Place and charged with retail theft of items valued at $408.
Holmen police
March 31
6:34 a.m. – A 33-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1600 block of Prairie Place and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. He was rearrested at 4:12 p.m. at the same address and charged with false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and bail jumping (3rd).
April 1
4:12 p.m. – A 40-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 1200 block of Cherry Lane S. and charged with operating while under the influence, inattentive driving and possession of controlled substance.
7:53 p.m. – A 29-year-old Holmen woman was arrested at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Pleasant Drive and charged with operating after revocation (OWI related).
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 28 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; two motor vehicle accidents with injuries; a motor vehicle accident with no injuries; a defective elevator, no occupants; and two unintentional smoke detector activations, no fire.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 20 EMS calls, a wildland fire, a motor vehicle accident, a carbon monoxide call and assisted the police department.
