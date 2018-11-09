Onalaska Police
Oct. 29
3:51 p.m. – A 35-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 9400 block of State Hwy. 16 and cited for retail theft of items valued at $80, resisting or obstructing an officer and probation violation.
8:46 p.m. – A officer took a complaint in the 9400 block of State Hwy. 16 of retail theft by an unidentified suspect of items valued at $110.
Oct. 31
4:09 p.m. – A 38-year-old Dubuque, Iowa, woman was arrested in the 9400 block of State Hwy. 16 and cited for retail theft of items valued at $256.
Nov. 1
4:43 a.m. – A 36-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 700 block of Krueger Court and cited for disorderly conduct, suffocation and strangulation and battery.
Holmen Police
Oct. 29
9:20 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 90 block of South Holmen Drive of the theft of movable property valued at $170.
Nov. 1
6:40 p.m. – A 33-year-old Holmen woman was arrested in the 70 block of Manchester Lane and cited for disorderly conduct.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 18 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; a motor vehicle accident with injuries; a cooking fire; a natural gas leak; two smoke detector activations due to malfunction; a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO; an unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire; and an unintentional alarm system activation, no fire.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 15 EMS calls, burning without permit and a motor vehicle accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.