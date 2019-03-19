Onalaska police
March 8
11:06 a.m. – An officer took a complaint of theft from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadow Drive of items valued at $640.
12:25 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1200 block of Fraser Way of forgery in the amount of $170.
March 9
8:34 a.m. – A 38-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 500 block of Bluebird Court and charged with battery, disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.
March 11
5:14 p.m. – A 19-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 700 block of Dutton Street and charged with disorderly conduct, battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 12
4:19 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 3100 block of Market Place of the theft of a bicycle valued at $200.
5:07 p.m. – A 35-year-old La Crosse woman was sought for forgery of $960 in the 900 block of 12th Avenue S.
Holmen police
March 10
5:05 p.m. – A 17-year-old Holmen woman was cited at McHugh and Briggs roads for possession of controlled substance and tobacco.
Onalaska Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 22 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; oil or other combustible liquid spill; a smoke scare, odor of smoke; smoke or odor removal; a water problem; a water or steam leak; an unintentional alarm system activation, no fire; assisted police or other governmental agency; and dispatched and cancelled en route
Holmen Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 23 EMS calls, 10 flooding-related calls and two carbon monoxide incidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.