Onalaska police
March 15
1:13 p.m. – A 31-year-old Black River Falls woman and a 31-year-old Black River Falls man were cited for three incidents of retail theft in the 1300 block of Sand Lake Road of items valued at more than $858.
10:06 p.m. – A warrant was issued for a 56-year-old La Crosse man for forgery in the amount of $401 in the 9500 block of Hwy. 16.
March 16
12:33 p.m. – A 35-year-old La Crosse man was arrested on a probation hold in the 3100 block of Market Place and charged with retail theft of items valued at $697 and for possessing drug paraphernalia.
March 17
9:46 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 of retail theft in the amount of $300.
Onalaska Fire Department
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 13 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; two incidents of assisting EMS crew; an unintentional alarm activation, no fire; a smoke detector activation due to malfunction; and a false alarm or false call.
Holmen police
March 20
10 a.m. – A 21-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was apprehended at the intersection of Hwy S and Rylla Street after a high-speed chase involving multiple law enforcement departments.
Holmen Fire Department
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 20 EMS calls, a motor vehicle accident; a carbon monoxide investigation; and an automatic fire alarm activation, no fire.
