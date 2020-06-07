Onalaska issues statement on unity

As a community, we must not tolerate discrimination. We have to stay vigilant that all of our children grow up in safe neighborhoods, feeling safe and knowing that our police officers are there to protect and support them. On behalf of all staff at the Onalaska Police Department we want our community to know that we do not condone the actions that led up to the death of George Floyd. It is clear to us that the officer’s actions were excessive, horrific and inhumane. Our staff is not trained, nor is it tolerated, to use such techniques as kneeling on someone’s neck to gain compliance.