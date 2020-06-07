Onalaska issues statement on unity

To the citizens of Onalaska, our friends and neighbors:
Community leaders around the country are being called on to reaffirm the basic liberties of democracy. From the perceived safety of Onalaska we have witnessed police brutality and racial injustice with sadness and disbelief.
The city of Onalaska and Onalaska Police Department stands united with our community in calling for justice in response to the reprehensible murders of George Floyd and countless others.
As a community, we must not tolerate discrimination. We have to stay vigilant that all of our children grow up in safe neighborhoods, feeling safe and knowing that our police officers are there to protect and support them. On behalf of all staff at the Onalaska Police Department we want our community to know that we do not condone the actions that led up to the death of George Floyd. It is clear to us that the officer’s actions were excessive, horrific and inhumane. Our staff is not trained, nor is it tolerated, to use such techniques as kneeling on someone’s neck to gain compliance.
Our sincere thoughts and condolences go out to the Floyd Family, and all those that are affected by this tragic situation. The city of Onalaska and Onalaska Police Department supports the call to action for equality for all people, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation or ethnicity.
The city of Onalaska Police Department is here to serve you, our community. We believe in the strength diversity brings to a community and our staff reaffirms its commitment to bias-free policing and the right for people to gather in peaceful protest.
The city of Onalaska supports an individual’s right to free speech and encourages citizens to get involved by voting in our elections, running for office, attending government meetings or volunteering for local committees.
This is how substantive change can be made. We need to come together as a country and find solutions to systemic injustices that have occurred for too long. This can be best done by beginning here at the local level and we are ready to work with you, talk with you and listen to you.
We stand with our community and we never take our great relationship for granted.
-- Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith and Chief Charles Ashbeck
