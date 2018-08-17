Nearly 400 American Legion Riders are expected to arrive in Onalaska Wednesday, Aug. 22, as a part of an 1,100-mile, five-state journey.
Bikers are expected to arrive about 4:30 p.m. at Onalaska American Legion Post 336 on
The ride is designed to raise awareness about The American Legion Legacy Scholarship and the important work Legionnaires are doing in the local community.
Bikers are expected to arrive for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Onalaska City Cemetery, 1200 Main St. about 4:30 p.m.
Then, the group will travel to American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Road, about 5:25 p.m.
Organizers said the Wisconsin American Legion Riders District 7 will present a check for $10,000 to The American Legion National Commander for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship. The money was raised by holding the American Legion Riders District 7 Legacy Run in June and other fund-raising.
Since its inception in 2002, more than $13 million has been raised for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship.
