The Friends of the Onalaska Library and the Onalaska Area Historical Society will hold their annual chickencue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out) Thursday, Sept. 6, at the library, 741 Oak Ave. S.

Tickets for a half-chicken meal prepared by Pogy's Catering cost $9 in advance, $9.50 for walk-ups. Tickets are available at the Onalaska Public Library during regular hours.

La Crosse Tribune entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

