The Friends of the Onalaska Library and the Onalaska Area Historical Society will hold their annual chickencue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out) Thursday, Sept. 6, at the library, 741 Oak Ave. S.
Tickets for a half-chicken meal prepared by Pogy's Catering cost $9 in advance, $9.50 for walk-ups. Tickets are available at the Onalaska Public Library during regular hours.
