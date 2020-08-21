Onalaska Lions yard of the week

Bill and Kelly Schneider were chosen as the Onalaska Lions Club Yard of the Week.
The Lions will donate $25 in the name of the award recipients to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. The Lions Club members rely heavily on nominations they receive, so if you know of a yard you would like to nominate please send a letter with the name and address of the residents.
Send to: Onalaska Lions, PO Box 212, Onalaska, WI, 54650. Or visit the Lions Web site (e-clubhouse.org/sites/onalaskawi). People also may enter them on the club’s Facebook page. Only yards in the city of Onalaska are eligible for this award.
