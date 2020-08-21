 Skip to main content
Onalaska Lions yard of the week
Onalaska Lions yard of the week

Winning lawn

The lawn of Bill and Kelly Schneider was chosen by the Onalaska Lions Club.

Bill and Kelly Schneider were chosen as the Onalaska Lions Club Yard of the Week.

The Lions will donate $25 in the name of the award recipients to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. The Lions Club members rely heavily on nominations they receive, so if you know of a yard you would like to nominate please send a letter with the name and address of the residents.

Send to: Onalaska Lions, PO Box 212, Onalaska, WI, 54650. Or visit the Lions Web site (e-clubhouse.org/sites/onalaskawi). People also may enter them on the club’s Facebook page. Only yards in the city of Onalaska are eligible for this award.

