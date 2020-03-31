Onalaska mayor: Kim Smith vs. Terry Bauer

“We are focusing our efforts on protecting our service givers, our community servants, so that they can continue to provide that,” she said.

Smith also noted that providing a positive and encouraging message to the community was at the top of her list in fighting this, calling out to groups and helpers around the city to keep working together.

“We’ve really seen a surge in our community of caring individuals,” Smith said, “So I just want to encourage people to continue to do that. And find new ways to engage and bond with each other.”

For Bauer, he faces the potential to take over a municipality in the midst of or at the tail end of this pandemic, and he hopes to focus on providing calm and steady rhetoric as a leader if faced with the task.

“It’s a time for the community to really rally with one another,” he said of the pandemic. “And this is not the biggest challenge we’ve faced in my lifetime. We’ve had a lot of challenges, but we’ve always gotten through them together, and we’ll get through this too.”

Bauer said he would focus on spreading positive messaging and encouraging the community to work together by supporting places like food banks, blood drives and nonprofits.