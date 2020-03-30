Onalaska mayoral candidates weigh-in on key issues

And as for her impact on the community, Smith hopes it won’t be just one-fold.

“I’m honored, and think that being the first woman mayor is a true distinction that is nothing I ever specifically aspired to,” Smith said. “But what I do aspire to, though, is to be a well-qualified, successful mayor, and I hope that my successes will be measured in continuing to have Onalaska be the thriving community that it is, and my caring for people.”

And for Bauer, he hopes that by becoming mayor, he can foster a community that embraces diversity and sets aside differences.

“I really do focus on the commonality of all of us. We all want to have a safe city to raise our families,” he said. “Access to schools, great health care, good infrastructure – those are the things that we need to all grasp and move forward with and build a strong, great community.”

And he will work tooth and nail to accomplish that.

“I’m committed 24/7. Even though it’s part time. I don’t do anything halfway. It’s part time but I will give it all my energy,” he said, adding, “I think Onalaska is a great place to call home, and I’m going to continue to ensure that we can use that phraseology forever.”

