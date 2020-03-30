Onalaska mayoral candidates weigh-in on key issues

On April 7, the city of Onalaska will vote between two candidates for its mayor. The race is between incumbent Kim Smith and longtime community member Terry Bauer.
We sat down with both candidates and got their thoughts on key issues in the city and the Coulee Region.
Each candidate was given their own questions based on similar topics. Their responses are not listed in any particular order.
About the candidatesSmith was born and raised in Onalaska, and has two daughters and two granddaughters.
“We’re longtime Onalaskans,” she said, saying both she and her husband graduated from Onalaska High School, and both of their daughters.
She received an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and later a masters certificate from Viterbo.
Smith started her career in wastewater- and drinking-water-testing management, working for Davy Labs in La Crosse, Wisconsin Rural Water Association and the Wisconsin Conservation Corps.
It led her to start her more than 20-year career in local government, when she was appointed to the Onalaska Parks Board in her 20s. From there, she was elected alderperson in 2004 and has since headed various committees.
She has been mayor since December, when she was appointed after former Mayor Joe Chilsen abruptly retired due to medical reasons.
She is currently the first female mayor of Onalaska, and if elected on April 7, would be the first woman to be elected as such.
Bauer is a longtime Onalaska resident. He was born in Durand, Wis., about 80 miles north of Onalaska, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire before moving to Onalaska in 1997.
He has worked in hospitality most of his life, including his 30 years with Reinhart Foodservice, which brought him to the area. He was the VP of sales for the food supplier for seven years, and worked in its corporate level for 11. He retired in 2018.
“We had five or six months to pick a home in the Coulee Region,” Bauer said of his family’s move when he got the VP job at Reinhart, adding that they eventually fell in love with the Onalaska School District.
“We picked Onalaska. And glad we did.”
In the community, Bauer has spearheaded many efforts. He’s one of the leaders behind Moon Tunes, a concert series in Riverside Park, where he also initiated the renovation of the new bandstand.
He also served on several boards, the Valley View Rotary Club for 20 years, and worked with city officials, the DNR, FEMA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in flood relief efforts.
“I have had 20 years of significant community service,” he said, noting that he’s concerned that “career politicians” can lose perspective and connections with constituents.
“To me, that is experience you don’t get from political positions.”
Leading Onalaska through a pandemic
Both candidates noted that the city – and world – are in unprecedented times, dealing with the global coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a time that we’re fortunate to have existing emergency plans in place,” Smith said, adding that she suspended most of her campaign efforts since things have progressed, especially canvassing and knocking on doors.
“As the mayor I need to just focus on the city and making sure that we’re protecting our emergency personnel so that we can provide that to the community,” she said.
Smith has already declared a state of emergency for the city and has plans to increase the severity of it in the coming days, giving leaders in the community less restrictions to help.
Her top concerns during the pandemic are protecting essential city services like police, fire and public works departments, and caring for the aging community, many of them now even more isolated than ever before.
“We are focusing our efforts on protecting our service givers, our community servants, so that they can continue to provide that,” she said.
Smith also noted that providing a positive and encouraging message to the community was at the top of her list in fighting this, calling out to groups and helpers around the city to keep working together.
“We’ve really seen a surge in our community of caring individuals,” Smith said, “So I just want to encourage people to continue to do that. And find new ways to engage and bond with each other.”
For Bauer, he faces the potential to take over a municipality in the midst of or at the tail end of this pandemic, and he hopes to focus on providing calm and steady rhetoric as a leader if faced with the task.
“It’s a time for the community to really rally with one another,” he said of the pandemic. “And this is not the biggest challenge we’ve faced in my lifetime. We’ve had a lot of challenges, but we’ve always gotten through them together, and we’ll get through this too.”
Bauer said he would focus on spreading positive messaging and encouraging the community to work together by supporting places like food banks, blood drives and nonprofits.
“This sense of panic seemed to take over the community and the country,” he said of stores running out of supplies like toilet paper and canned goods. “I think that’s where the sense of community fell through.”
Voting was on the mind of both candidates through the lens of the pandemic.
“We want to ensure you have the opportunity to vote,” Bauer said, saying that earlier efforts should have been made during this process.
“That’s where I would be a little more out in the public with a press conference saying, you know, it’s a very unusual year,” he said. “I think that’s where the business world taught me to be proactive and not wait for things to happen.”
Bauer said he supported providing a ballot through the mail for every registered Wisconsin voter, which Gov. Tony Evers announced he was pressuring lawmakers to do Friday evening.
And for Smith, voting is an essential part of providing city services, but she said it’s only a small part of a larger global health picture.
“We’re trying to make sure that voting continues, and that has really put a strain on our city staff … put a group of our city employees at risk,” she said. “Hopefully we can get that wrapped up here in the next couple weeks, and that will then be one city service we won’t have to worry about.”
Both candidates also showed concern for protecting local businesses in the fallout of the pandemic.
“I’ve really been supporting that we should all be supporting our Onalaska businesses, right now,” Bauer said.
“If there were businesses that were struggling to get by, this could be the end of them,” Smith said. “I worry about how long this will continue and what kind of impacts this will have on our economy and community.”
Overall, both Bauer and Smith agree that the situation is an unprecedented, serious and historic event, Bauer calling to use “2020 vision” to look ahead and not be jammed with ramifications of not knowing how to etc.
Both Bauer and Smith have children in the health-care field, and said they are hearing from those on the front lines of the seriousness of COVID-19. And they both agree that the situation is unprecedented and historic.
“That’s the thing I really want to look at,” Bauer said. “I call it 2020 vision … Because you know the old adage – hindsight is 2020 – well, why can’t we spend some time looking forward with 2020 vision?”
“I thought to myself, how will history remember this? Because it’s not one of those sudden events,” Smith said. “It creeped up on us kind of slowly, and it’s continued to evolve day-by-day-by day.”
Onalaska’s regional role
As the city of Onalaska is situated between several different communities of all sizes, its role in the Coulee Region area is critical.
Recently, it’s been in the spotlight for dealing with tough collaborative agreements with other regional partners, such as the regional sewage district, the La Crosse Center expansion funding and joint tourism bureaus.
Both Bauer and Smith said that collaboration is key for not only a healthy Coulee Region, but also a healthy Onalaska.
“One of my platforms is to nurture a partnership with our neighbors. Because as the region is strong, Onalaska is strong as well,” Bauer said, adding that many Onalaska residents work or own businesses in neighboring La Crosse.
“We have many ways that we’re cooperating and the way we’re working together for the greater of our community,” Smith said.
For Smith, dealing with tough regional agreements has already been on her plate in her short four months as mayor.
“Where we’re falling...unable to have a good resolution, are in situations where we’re put in a situation that Onalaska does not have a voice in the governance or a part of any decisions that are going on.”
In particular, Smith has now adopted the ongoing regional wastewater district issue, where La Crosse and Onalaska are looking to revamp their existing agreement and work to make improvements to the wastewater treatment site they currently share.
The cities have been in disagreement with the revised contract though, as the amount of future funding has been left open-ended, according to Smith.
“We don’t think it’s fair to have something we’ve always agreed upon and suddenly have all these strings attached,” Smith said. “I’m not sure how this story ends. But I am sure that myself and the common council of Onalaska will stand in support of what’s best for Onalaska taxpayers.”
But she emphasized that there are more good collaborations than there are bad.
“One-hundred percent we are partners with them,” she said of the surrounding communities, listing partnerships like the La Crosse County Health Department, the joint municipal court, the shared-ride taxi program, the MTU bus service, the Bluffland Coalition, LADCO and other projects.
As for Bauer, he thinks the collaborations are essential to Onalaska’s growth, and suggested finding more ways to benefit from shared circumstances.
He also emphasized that maintaining Onalaska’s identity is important through those agreements.
One way of doing that is by marketing Onalaska as “the silent sports destination in our area,” he said, noting that the city has several key indoor and outdoor recreation opportunities, like the Omni-Center, Great River Landing, golfing and fishing, and several hiking and biking outlets.
“It’s nothing more than having Onalaska pride, but at the same time knowing that we are part of a bigger community, the Coulee Region,” he said.
“It’s a place that they want to work and play and recreate and have their kids go to school in. That’s the sense of community that I want to instill,” he added.
Smith said she believes the identity of Onalaska is thriving as it is, partly because of the recreational opportunities, but also because of its leadership role it plays for smaller communities.
“As we’ve been managing our way through this health crisis, one of my early takeaways is that surrounding communities look to Onalaska for leadership,” she said, saying she’s trying to make sure the city and smaller surrounding towns are “sharing info and responding in a similar manner.”
“Everybody. This is affecting everybody. Our boundary does not matter. Now is the time to step up and help each other and stand united,” she said.
Where can Onalaska go from here?
The city of Onalaska – like other Coulee Region municipalities – is facing a development crisis: it’s running out of real estate. Sandwiched between the river, the bluffs and other growing communities, the city will now need to look inward on how it can move through the future.
Redevelopment of existing spaces is the key to that, both candidates agreed.
“One of the priorities would be to fill the empty stores – Shopko, Carlos O’Kelly’s – there’s a number of stores that need to be filled,” Bauer said.
“We do have limited, undeveloped areas in our community. And we’re looking at areas that could be redeveloped,” said Smith.
But the candidates differed on the timeline of the matter.
“I don’t think we’ll outgrow our community for several more decades,” Bauer said. “Thinking ahead and thinking into the future. Not just by leading by today, but what’s our long range vision for the community.”
For Smith, the time is now.
“That is definitely something that we’re addressing, even now. It’s already in progress,” she said, saying that the city has already assessed the zoning map and updated codes for developing, so that the red tape isn’t an issue when the time comes.
Vision for Onalaska
Both candidates also shared their overall goals for Onalaska.
For Smith, it’s providing a safe community that uses the voice of all its people.
“I found that one of my strengths is I’m able to listen to dissension in a group and find a commonality,” she said, recalling some of her earliest experiences in local government, like the local pool and library expansions.
“Those are the things that have encouraged me to carry on and know that I’m making a difference in the community. But I’m not doing it alone,” she said. “We have multiple different groups together, each with their own special interest. But they come together as a whole of the community.”
And as for her impact on the community, Smith hopes it won’t be just one-fold.
“I’m honored, and think that being the first woman mayor is a true distinction that is nothing I ever specifically aspired to,” Smith said. “But what I do aspire to, though, is to be a well-qualified, successful mayor, and I hope that my successes will be measured in continuing to have Onalaska be the thriving community that it is, and my caring for people.”
And for Bauer, he hopes that by becoming mayor, he can foster a community that embraces diversity and sets aside differences.
“I really do focus on the commonality of all of us. We all want to have a safe city to raise our families,” he said. “Access to schools, great health care, good infrastructure – those are the things that we need to all grasp and move forward with and build a strong, great community.”
And he will work tooth and nail to accomplish that.
“I’m committed 24/7. Even though it’s part time. I don’t do anything halfway. It’s part time but I will give it all my energy,” he said, adding, “I think Onalaska is a great place to call home, and I’m going to continue to ensure that we can use that phraseology forever.”
