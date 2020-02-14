Onalaska mayoral preview: Jim Binash wants to use his experience

Former Onalaska Common Council President Jim Binash is seeking a four-year term to serve as the city’s mayor.

He is running against current city mayor Kim Smith and first-time public office seeker Terry Bauer.

The Feb. 18 primary election will reduce the field of candidates from three to two.

Binash served on the Onalaska Common Council for four years, one of those as council president. During his term on the council, Binash has served on the city’s Room Tax Commission, City Plan Commission, Sub-Plan Commission, Administration and Judiciary Committee, Parks and Recreation and Community Development Authority boards.

“The experience helped me realize how I may use what I have learned to assist the city in achieving our goals,” Binash said.

Since Onalaska hired an administrator, the city’s mayoral office has become a part-time position. However, the mayor still heads the police and fire commission. Binash serves as the commission’s secretary.

Binash anticipates the mayor will face such issues as affordable housing, public safety, development opportunities and responsible growth as well as the sewage-treatment agreement with La Crosse.