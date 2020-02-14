Onalaska mayoral preview: Kim Smith takes role seriously

During the past couple months, Kim Smith has had a taste of what the office of mayor entails.

In December, the former Onalaska alderperson was appointed unanimously by the Onalaska Common Council to succeed Joe Chilsen as the city’s mayor. Chilsen resigned earlier in the month, citing health reasons.

“Being mayor of Onalaska is a role I take very seriously,” Smith said. “I am committed to serving for as long as Onalaska entrusts me with the position. I would not have accepted the appointment without ensuring I could devote the time and energy necessary to do the job well. My priority is to fulfill this role competently and in a professional manner. There is no place I would rather serve.”

As mayor, Smith views her role as a spokesperson for the city’s residents along with overseeing committee work and helping staff ensure quality service is provided.

She was first elected as an alderperson in 2004. During her tenure, she chaired the Finance and Personnel Committee and the Board of Public Works.

She served on the Utilities Committee and the Sustainable La Crosse Commission.