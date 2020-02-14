Onalaska mayoral preview: Terry Bauer wants to foster collaboration

Now two years into retirement, Bauer says he in a position where he can serve as the city’s “ambassador.” He believes citizens have a responsibility to serve when and where they can to the best of their abilities.

“I focus on continuous improvement as I believe we can always do better,” Bauer said. “My desire is that Onalaska has employment opportunities, great schools, quality health care and recreational opportunities. If we have these elements in our city, people will want to live, work, play and enjoy our great city.”

Along with fostering economic growth, Bauer said he would work to improve the city’s relationship with neighboring communities, improve safety and infrastructure, promote accessibility to quality health care, increase use of the Omni Center and develop the waterfront to increase tourism.

Bauer said he believes schools are the cornerstone of every community and he would work closely with the school district.

Bauer has five adult children; three are Onalaska High School graduates. His family also includes six grandchildren. His family is growing; Bauer is engaged to be married and will not only add a wife but also a step-daughter into the clan.

Bauer is running against former Onalaska Common Council President Jim Binash and current Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith. A Feb. 18 primary will be held in Onalaska to narrow the three candidates to two for the April 7 spring election.

