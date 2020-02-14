Onalaska mayoral preview: Terry Bauer wants to foster collaboration

While his run for mayor is Terry Bauer’s first venture into the public sector, he’s no stranger to promoting Onalaska and collaborating with others on special events held in the Coulee Region.
“I’ve always been active in community activities,” Bauer said. “This sense of involvement stemmed from my wanting to improve our community where I can. These experiences have prepared me to serve as the mayor of Onalaska.”
Bauer has taken a leadership in such community projects as Rotary Moon Tune Concerts, Fight the Flood fundraiser, Burger Bash Chef Competition at Riverfest. He’s served as president and was named a Paul Harris Fellow for the Valley View Rotary and was a Bridge Builder recipient in 2019.
In the past, Bauer has been an Oktoberfest director, a board member of the La Crosse Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Business Center Incubator. He’s been both a board member and classroom instructor for Junior Achievement at Eagle Bluff Elementary.
Bauer says he’s learned to build consensus and coalitions through community involvement.
Over the years, friends and family encouraged Bauer to run for mayor, but he didn’t feel he could commit time and energy to the office while he was employed with Reinhart Foodservice.
During his 30 years with the company, Bauer led his department by employing servant leadership fundamentals to ensure his teams had the training and resources they needed to succeed.
Now two years into retirement, Bauer says he in a position where he can serve as the city’s “ambassador.” He believes citizens have a responsibility to serve when and where they can to the best of their abilities.
“I focus on continuous improvement as I believe we can always do better,” Bauer said. “My desire is that Onalaska has employment opportunities, great schools, quality health care and recreational opportunities. If we have these elements in our city, people will want to live, work, play and enjoy our great city.”
Along with fostering economic growth, Bauer said he would work to improve the city’s relationship with neighboring communities, improve safety and infrastructure, promote accessibility to quality health care, increase use of the Omni Center and develop the waterfront to increase tourism.
Bauer said he believes schools are the cornerstone of every community and he would work closely with the school district.
Bauer has five adult children; three are Onalaska High School graduates. His family also includes six grandchildren. His family is growing; Bauer is engaged to be married and will not only add a wife but also a step-daughter into the clan.
Bauer is running against former Onalaska Common Council President Jim Binash and current Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith. A Feb. 18 primary will be held in Onalaska to narrow the three candidates to two for the April 7 spring election.