Onalaska Middle School cancels Tuesday classes, activities

ONALASKA -- Onalaska Middle School is canceling classes and all after school activities for Tuesday, Dec. 7, due to a "serious threat." The district released the following letter at 11:26 p.m. Monday night:

Dear Parents/Guardians,

This evening, the School District of Onalaska and the Onalaska Police Department were made aware of a serious threat directed toward Onalaska Middle School. District administration and the Onalaska Police Department are currently investigating the validity of the threat.

Due to the timing of this event and our district’s priority of student and staff safety, Onalaska Middle School is canceling classes and all after school activities for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, to give the Onalaska Police Department and school administration more time to thoroughly investigate this issue.

Students and staff should not report to Onalaska Middle School tomorrow. All other district schools will operate as normal. Once we have more detailed information we will share it with our district families and staff.

-- Kristen Fay, Executive Assistant, School District of Onalaska; 608-781-9701; www.onalaskaschools.com

