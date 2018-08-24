If you’ve got feedback for the city of Onalaska about what is and isn’t working with its development process, here’s your opportunity.
The Common Council will hold a listening session at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 2018 at the Onalaska Omni Center.
The session is deigned for Onalaska residents and businesses to provide input about the city’s development process.
The city has contracted with planning consultant HKgi in a multi-year effort to re-write and update Onalaska’s zoning ordinance. A zoning ordinance is a written regulation that defines how properties can be used, for example, what uses are allowed on properties, lot sizes, setbacks and parking requirements.
The session will seek feedback on development and regulations; whether the current code is challenging to understand and how can it be simplified.
Katie Aspenson, planner and zoning inspector, said: “The city of Onalaska is very interested in what the public has to say about our current zoning ordinance — and also ways that we can improve our ordinances to continue to make Onalaska the place you want to live, work and recreate.”
