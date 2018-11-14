The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary and the Onalaska Rotary Clubs will host the eighth annual Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner serving the Onalaska community.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wisconsin National Guard Armory, 910 Oak Forest Drive, with a nondenomination blessing before the meal.
In 2011, the Onalaska Enhancement Foundation, working with community partners, established this Onalaska tradition of coming together as a community and sharing the Thanksgiving meal.
The meal is open to the public and served more than 1,200 meals last year.
“It is with great pride that two Onalaska Rotary Clubs are joining together to continue this sharing tradition in our community,” Onalaska Rotary Club President Lori Raabe said. “It’s amazing how this event has flourished each year with volunteers and community partners pulling it all together, and something the community can enjoy together and take pride in. We look forward to serving and enjoying the company of a wide range of residents-from the youngest to the most ‘seasoned.’ ”
Deliveries are available within the city of Onalaska at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. by calling 608-615-1069. Carry-outs are also available for pick up at the Armory. To sign up as a volunteer, go to www.octd.org.
This event is made possible through donations from businesses and citizens in our region.
Donations may be sent to: OEF-Community Thanksgiving, 415 Main St., Onalaska, WI 54650
