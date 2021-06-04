Onalaska puts up hanging flowers

When the hanging flower baskets went up May 26, it was through the efforts of the Centering Onalaska city beautification group and the City Park and Recreation crews, who actually lifted the heavy baskets to their summer homes on the light posts on Main Street, Irvin Street and at the Great River Landing.

Prior to the task, Centering Onalaska combined with Lindy’s Subs and Salads on Sand Lake Road to serve lunch to the Park and Recreation crew along with the City Street, Water and Utilities departments, who help with city holiday decorations. Dee Wolf and Sue Netwal have owned Lindy’s Subs and Salads for over 31 years, moving the business from the east side of Sand Lake Road to the west, Center 90 side of the street in 2013. Throughout the years, these two women have generously supported the city. We appreciate their kindness and delicious subs for lunch. Not surprisingly, all subs were devoured and only two went home for dinner. The crews really enjoyed the lunch and especially the kindness from a special community business. Thank you, Lindy’s.