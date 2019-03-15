7 Rivers Recycling, Wisconsin’s only mattress recycler, has received the Outstanding Achievement in Recycling Award from the Associated Recyclers of Wisconsin.
7 Rivers began recycling mattresses in 2014 to help fulfill La Crosse County’s vision to get mattresses out of the landfill and recycled. The company separates and organizes the different materials and sends them to market.
As the company seeks to replicate its business, it was recognized in 2018 as a finalist in the Force for Positive Change award provided by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, and as the 2018 Sustainable Processor of the year award provided by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council.
7 Rivers Recycling has integrated into the community in many ways including: Having high school students in the region participate in a design competition of creating the 7RR logo; Having high school students compete in developing upcycled projects from mattress materials; Providing tours and/or talks to students and faculty; Providing free upcycled mattress felt to the YMCA Food Forest and other community projects for landscaping fabric; Providing ongoing updates and presentations to local governmental committees.
What has been the impact of 7RR recycling nearly 30,000 mattresses? Research shows a typical landfill-compacted mattress consumes 23 cubic feet of space; so 23 cubic feet x 30,000 mattresses equals 690,000 cubic feet. This would be the equivalent to a football field piled 12-feet high with compressed mattresses. That’s a lot of space saved in a landfill.
