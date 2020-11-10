Onalaska, schools add Little Free Food Pantries

The City of Onalaska partnered with Irving Pertzsch and Northern Hills Elementary Schools to build and install two Little Free Food Pantries to help with food insecurities in Onalaska. This is a wonderful new way for neighbors to give what they can and take what they need.

“The Onalaska School District has done an amazing job at making resources accessible externally while kids are home, including ensuring the continued availability of school lunches. The City of Onalaska felt this was one way during COVID and beyond that we could ensure the availability of resources in our neighborhoods. We’re thankful that Irving Pertzsch and Northern Hills Elementary Schools were able to find accommodating and convenient locations at their schools,” said Amanda Jackson, City Attorney.

The City of Onalaska was fortunate to have two individuals offer their time to build the structures. “This was a true community endeavor and the City thanks Mike Weidemann and Jim Wing for volunteering to build these structures for the City of Onalaska,” said Mayor Kim Smith.

The next step is yours’ Onalaska! Please consider adding to the Little Free Food Pantries with nonperishable dry goods and food in non-glass containers, as well as personal care items. In light of COVID-19 and the hardships created, this is an easy way for the community to help one another as the weather continues to turn.

