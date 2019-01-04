The City of Onalaska and the Community Development Authority will host a public planning meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 8 to discuss the future of downtown through 2040.
The meeting will be held at Irving Pertzsch Elementary School in the Community Room (Door B).
Onalaska’s downtown has undergone significant change since the current downtown plan was completed in 1999.
The planning process is expected to provide general guidance to help direct decisions and investments in downtown for the next two decades.
Hoisington Koegler Group (HKGi), a planning firm, has been retained to assist with the planning. The consulting team will provide information on the issues and opportunities related to redevelopment, potential development types, additional public investments and other key strategies to continue to build on the recent improvements in downtown such as Great River Landing and Dash-Park.
Information will be presented in a traditional open house format, so people are free to come and go.
Members of the Development Authority, city staff and consultants will be available to explain the materials, take questions and hear citizen input.
“In the last five years, many activities took place in Onalaska’s downtown to create a new central destination for Onalaska residents and tourists alike,” Planning Manager Katie Aspenson said. “So please join us to take a look at the information and share your thoughts about further redeveloping Downtown Onalaska.”
