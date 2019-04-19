Not everyone in the town of Onalaska is on board with setting up a town police department.
Several town residents spoke against the idea at the Onalaska Town Board’s April 9 meeting.
Former Onalaska Town Supervisor Sandy Thompson told the town board a number of residents approached her voicing opposition to the town exploring the possibility of forming a town police department.
“There’s no money to start a police department,” Thompson said. “We don’t have that kind of money in our budget. You need to get back to living within the budget.”
At its March meeting, the town board discussed the possibility of forming a police department, and Supervisor Stan Hauser volunteered to investigate the proposal. Hauser did not present a report on his research at the April 9 meeting.
In her comments to the board, Thompson admitted speeding can be a problem in her neighborhood, but she argued the town should continue to work with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department to address the situation.
Town of Onalaska resident Harry Helfrich echoed Thompson’s views, stating he felt he was adequately served by the sheriff’s department and the expense of a town patrol wasn’t cost-effective.
“The town shouldn’t spend any more time on this,” Helfrich said. “The cost benefit doesn’t come back to us. It’s a waste of time and effort.”
The idea was suggested at the town board’s March meeting after several residents brought concerns about traffic issues and ordinance violations before the board. The town currently relies on the sheriff’s department personnel for patrols and other law enforcement actions.
At the March meeting, supervisors noted enforcing town ordinance violations might be more effective when the town has enforcement authority instead of having to rely on the sheriff’s department.
The town supervisors took no action on the issue as the item wasn’t on the meeting agenda. However, the board did vote to extend the term of the Brice Prairie Bike Pedestrian Safety Committee for another year.
The committee was formed a year ago to look into the traffic situation on Brice Prairie and determine ways to improve the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians through alternative routes.
Committee spokesman Brian Tippetts advised the town board the committee is still working on a report about proposals for creating safer routes for non-motorized travel.
“We need to extend the committee in order to finish the report,” Tippetts said. “There’s a wealth of information out there.”
Tippetts informed the town supervisors the information covers external connectors as well as trails on Brice Prairie.
Well testing
The supervisors voted against a recommendation from the town’s parks committee to have wells at several of the parks tested. They did approve a motion to have signs made and posted at the parks’ pumps stating the water isn’t potable.
“Just say the water isn’t drinkable,” Supervisor Frank Fogel said.
During the past couple years, the La Crosse County Health Department has issued alerts regarding a number of private wells in the town with test results showing unsafe levels of nitrates and Escherichia coli.
Town hall hours
The town board also approved a change in the hours the town hall would be open to the public. Town clerk Mary Rinehart advised the board having only a half-hour lunch break when the office would be closed would best serve the public. Effective May 1, the Onalaska Town Hall will be open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then reopen 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Friday hours will stay 8 a.m. to noon.
