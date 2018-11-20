Property owners in the town of Onalaska will see a separate fee on their 2019 tax bill to cover costs for refuse collection and fire protection.
Taxpayers will begin paying the fee in 2020.
At its Nov. 13 meeting, the Onalaska Town Board voted to take advantage of a recently enacted legislation that allows municipalities to remove fire protection and refuse collection from the tax levy.
Towns and other municipalities are required to provide refuse and fire protection services. Before the new law was enacted, those costs were included in the town’s general fund. Money in the general fund is raised through property taxes with supplemental revenues provided by the state.
“It (the new law) gives us the money to do the things that we’ve had to put off,” town board Chair Bogert said. “It’ll free up money for roads. Road repair has been slipping the past 10 years because of the levy cap.”
The state has set limits on the property tax rates imposed by municipalities. Because of the limits, the town of Onalaska has had to delay improvements to its roadways and parks as well as other services.
Whenever municipalities charge a fee for a service, state law previously required them to reduce the amount in revenues collected through the levy by the same amount.
The new law allowing the town to make refuse collection and fire protection a separate fee includes a provision allowing municipalities to base the amount calculated at the 2013 levy level.
Since the fee won’t produce revenue in 2019, the town is borrowing $386,376 to cover the costs of refuse and fire protection services next year.
“The loan is based on the 17-plus percent increase in support for the fire department,” Onalaska Town Clerk Mary Rinehart said.
The Holmen Area Fire District Association Board approved the double-digit increase in its budget earlier this year.
Old dumpsite
The Onalaska town board voted to seek quotes from businesses willing to remove a large water tank and other scrap metal from a former dumpsite located at the northern end of Brice Prairie.
The motion directed board Supervisor Frank Fogel to seek the quotes and present them at the board’s next meeting.
Bogert reported he had already received some quotes from a couple of business owners for cutting up the large tank and removing the scrap stored inside a 10,000-foot building standing on the site.
“The tanks could pay for the removal,” Bogert said. “It could be a break-even deal.”
The site was cleaned up by the Environmental Protection Agency in the 1980s. The agency and the Department of Natural Resources continue to monitor the site and ground water.
According to Bogert, the agencies deeded the building to the town about four or five years ago. If it is cleaned out, the town could use the building for storage or other needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.