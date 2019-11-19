Onalaska United Methodist Church members celebrated on Nov. 10 the 45 mission projects their congregation has tackled in the past 12 months. Kids paraded in with signs while Pastor Park Hunter read the litany of tens of thousands of dollars and countless hours of service. The church's vision is to "LOVE all people unconditionally; prepare our hearts, minds, and hands; SERVE in all the ways we can; and celebrate God in all we do."
4th Sunday Youth Mission Projects - letters to missionaries, raking leaves, making care packages
Annual Conference Ingathering - 20+ personal dignity kits
Apportionments (Global Church) - $70,836
Blood Drives at OUMC - 70 pints collected
Boys & Girls Club Shoeboxes - 90 shoebox gifts
Camp Scholarships - $3800 to send 20 kids to camp
Christmas Giving Tree (Salvation Army) - gifts for 70 children
Circles of Support - 3 volunteers working with released prisoners
Community Dinner - 1,200 free meals served yearly
Compassionate Community Faith Alliance - $700 annual support
Coulee Region Hunger Walk - 15 OUMC walkers; $14,641 (total) raised
Diaper Drive - 13,193 diapers collected
Down Syndrome Awareness Walk - 25 people, last 2 years
Feed the Kids (Salvation Army) - 3000+ sandwiches made, 26 volunteers
Global Missions - $2,466
Journey With Jesus Kids Missions - $600
Katherine Sherrill Seminary Scholarship - $1,543
La Crosse Hunger Task Force - $275 annual donation
La Crosse Jail Ministry - 6 jail worship services (3 each men & women)
La Crosse United Campus Ministry - $700 annual donation
La Crosse Warming Center - 14 Sunday night meals for 20 people
Laurel Manor - 27 students visited with seniors
Men’s Fellowship Pine Lake Work Camp - 12 workers
Mission Guatemala - 14 people, $2000 donation to build a school in Guatemala
Mission Stitchers - 12 quilts delivered to hospital patients
Native American Sunday - $195
Onalaska Care Center - monthly worship services, caroling
Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Onalaska/Holmen Food Basket - 1600+ items, $1,115 donations
Onalaska School Mentoring - six mentors volunteered weekly
OnaTerrace - monthly communion services, caroling
Peace With Justice Sunday - $61
Pet Blessing - 15+ dogs, cats, lizards, bunnies, and hermit crabs
Pine Lake Multigenerational Mission Trip - 21 people
Share the Bounty - 6 volunteers collecting food at the Farmer's Market
SOAR Make-A-Difference Nights - clothing collection, soup drive, making toys for the humane society
St. Nicholas Fund - $2000 (car repair, hospital bill, apartment rent, help with move)
Stephen Ministry - 10 care receivers
Trunk or Treat - welcomed 90 people from community
United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) - $400 donated
Vacation Bible School - 70 kids served
VBS Mission Project - $600 donated to One Redeemer Ministries in Tanzania
Volunteers In Mission (VIM) - six work trips
YouthWorks Mission Trips - 50 students to YouthWorks, last five years
Youth2019 - 9 kids, 3 adults
