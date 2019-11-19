Onalaska United Methodist Church members celebrated on Nov. 10 the 45 mission projects their congregation has tackled in the past 12 months. Kids paraded in with signs while Pastor Park Hunter read the litany of tens of thousands of dollars and countless hours of service. The church's vision is to "LOVE all people unconditionally; prepare our hearts, minds, and hands; SERVE in all the ways we can; and celebrate God in all we do."

4th Sunday Youth Mission Projects - letters to missionaries, raking leaves, making care packages

Annual Conference Ingathering - 20+ personal dignity kits

Apportionments (Global Church) - $70,836

Blood Drives at OUMC - 70 pints collected

Boys & Girls Club Shoeboxes - 90 shoebox gifts

Camp Scholarships - $3800 to send 20 kids to camp

Christmas Giving Tree (Salvation Army) - gifts for 70 children

Circles of Support - 3 volunteers working with released prisoners

Community Dinner - 1,200 free meals served yearly

Compassionate Community Faith Alliance - $700 annual support

Coulee Region Hunger Walk - 15 OUMC walkers; $14,641 (total) raised

Diaper Drive - 13,193 diapers collected

Down Syndrome Awareness Walk - 25 people, last 2 years

Feed the Kids (Salvation Army) - 3000+ sandwiches made, 26 volunteers

Global Missions - $2,466

Journey With Jesus Kids Missions - $600

Katherine Sherrill Seminary Scholarship - $1,543

La Crosse Hunger Task Force - $275 annual donation

La Crosse Jail Ministry - 6 jail worship services (3 each men & women)

La Crosse United Campus Ministry - $700 annual donation

La Crosse Warming Center - 14 Sunday night meals for 20 people

Laurel Manor - 27 students visited with seniors

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Men’s Fellowship Pine Lake Work Camp - 12 workers

Mission Guatemala - 14 people, $2000 donation to build a school in Guatemala

Mission Stitchers - 12 quilts delivered to hospital patients

Native American Sunday - $195

Onalaska Care Center - monthly worship services, caroling

Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Onalaska/Holmen Food Basket - 1600+ items, $1,115 donations

Onalaska School Mentoring - six mentors volunteered weekly

OnaTerrace - monthly communion services, caroling

Peace With Justice Sunday - $61

Pet Blessing - 15+ dogs, cats, lizards, bunnies, and hermit crabs

Pine Lake Multigenerational Mission Trip - 21 people

Share the Bounty - 6 volunteers collecting food at the Farmer's Market

SOAR Make-A-Difference Nights - clothing collection, soup drive, making toys for the humane society

St. Nicholas Fund - $2000 (car repair, hospital bill, apartment rent, help with move)

Stephen Ministry - 10 care receivers

Trunk or Treat - welcomed 90 people from community

United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) - $400 donated

Vacation Bible School - 70 kids served

VBS Mission Project - $600 donated to One Redeemer Ministries in Tanzania

Volunteers In Mission (VIM) - six work trips

YouthWorks Mission Trips - 50 students to YouthWorks, last five years

Youth2019 - 9 kids, 3 adults

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.