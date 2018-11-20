The Onalaska Fire Department has a full roster after two new firefighter/emergency medical technicians joined the force in October.
The new emergency personnel were presented to the Onalaska Common Council at its Nov. 13 meeting
Onalaska Fire Chief Billy D. Hayes introduced firefighter/EMT Jordan Hensler who comes to the department from Waterloo, and firefighter/EMT Mitch Schulte is from French Island.
“One of the greatest honors of my position is to afford the opportunity for individuals to begin their career in this great profession,” Hayes said. “The two new members filled the existing vacancies bringing the fire department back to full staffing.”
Hayes also introduced firefighter/EMT Austin Manglitz of Onalaska, who was sworn in as a part-time responder after he completed a one-year probation period.
“The perseverance and commitment demonstrated by firefighter Manglitz during the last year is a testament to his desire to serve the citizens and visitors of the City of Onalaska,” Hayes said. “We are excited for him and look forward to him remaining a part of this organization for years to come.”
The swearing-in included a pinning ceremony where Manglitz’s father placed the insignia on his son.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.