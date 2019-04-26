Onalaska High School won the Wisconsin Land+Water’s Envirothon, the top environmental science challenge designed by natural resources professionals and educators.
The contest, held at the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt April 12, is sponsored by the Outdoor Heritage Education Center.
Onalaska will represent Wisconsin this summer at the NCF-Envirothon Competition at North Carolina State University in Raleigh July 28-Aug. 2.
The Wisconsin challenge tested students in four categories: forestry, soils/land use, aquatic ecology and wildlife.
In addition to winning the overall competition, Onalaska won in aquatic ecology and team presentations.
Schools from across the state spent a snow-filled spring day at the stations, applying critical thinking and teamwork skills to solve the multiple hands-on challenges.
At the forestry station, students identified tree species and measured tree diameters in the woods. The soils and land-use station challenged students to assess the engineering and agronomic properties of soils.
Students also identified aquatic invertebrates and invasive plants at the aquatic ecology station, as well as wildlife pelts and tracks at the wildlife station. Additionally, they tested their classroom knowledge on written exams.
