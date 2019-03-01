Growing up in a Coast Guard family, Pastor Trevor Killip is no stranger to moving.
Throughout his boyhood he endured six relocations from California to Maine.
But last summer as he took the helm of Hope Community Church in West Salem, he didn’t expect to move so soon; not from his home in Onalaska. This time, the church would move.
Ten years ago, Hope Community Church temporarily turned over its hundred-year-old structure on Hamilton Street to the Boys & Girls Club in favor of an updated and more visible location on Heritage Boulevard.
Now with the club gone and a family health clinic taking over the Heritage building, the congregation will again look for a suitable place to worship.
Despite the unavailability of land and the high cost of building, the 36-year-old Killip is sanguine about the future.
“We’re looking at options,” he said. “We could go to the schools or back to the old building but that’s not a long-term option.”
As a seasoned mover, the affable Killip seemed unruffled by the new challenge. Wearing blue jeans and a gray Dallas sweatshirt from the school where he earned his Master’s degree in Pastoral Leadership, he relaxed in his office that already sports a getting-ready-to-move look.
The odyssey begins
Killip’s spiritual journey began in his late teens in Maine, then took him halfway across the world to the Middle East and ultimately to the pulpit in West Salem.
Raised as a Seventh Day Adventist, Killip found himself questioning his belief system after being challenged by a friend. So he read the gospel of John. “I realized that the god I thought I knew wasn’t the God of the Bible,” he said, “I didn’t know Jesus.”
Things military always held a fascination for Killip and at times he toyed with the idea of attending West Point. But even when he joined the Air Force at the encouragement of his father, spiritual concerns always waited in the wings.
Killip arrived at boot camp as the first bombs dropped on Afghanistan. Eventually becoming a meteorologist, he deployed once to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan. He served with the special forces, and for a time taught meteorology at the Air Force training base in Alabama.
But Killip’s desire to dig deeper into his faith had tracked him into the desert. While on deployment in 2008, Killip started a small Bible study and got to know the base chaplain. “God was working on me,” he said. “My faith grew and flourished.”
Killip’s seminal moment came one day when he was asked to preach at base worship. “It scared me,” he said. But once it was over, his own reaction surprised him even more. “Nothing I had done prior to that compared with the sense of purpose and fulfillment,” he recalled. “I felt like I was alive for the first time.”
Suddenly, a major shift occurred in Killip’s career path. “At first I thought I wanted to teach history, but then I thought, if I’m going to teach, I want to teach something eternally meaningful,” he said.
Newly married, Killip pitched the idea of full-time Christian service to his wife, Laura. “She was fully on board,” Killip said. “Growing up, she always had it in her head she would marry a pastor.” By 2011, the couple had settled in Dallas at the Theological Seminary.
After a brief stint as a youth pastor in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, the couple moved to Laura’s home town of Colorado Springs. Next they explored a church planting ministry in Pueblo, but decided it was not a good fit. Last July, their moving truck finally rolled into the Coulee Region and stopped.
Engaging the community
One of Killip’s immediate concerns for Hope Church is visibility, so finding a niche ministry is high priority. “No one knows we exist,” he said. So utilizing Life Groups soon became a natural segue into the community. These are the hands and feet that help meet the needs, he said.
With the Life Groups as a base, the church rolled out, “Welcomed,” a new Wisconsin-based ministry that trains groups to support foster families.
For some time, the church had been supporting one foster family with great success, so the idea of each Life Group adopting a family of their own sounded like a reasonable next step.
Killip said some people attempt foster care out good motives but are ill-equipped for the challenges. Under the new ministry, the Life Groups would assist families with meals, baby sitting and offer whatever support they need.
“There’s no reason why foster families should do it on their own,” Killip said. “Christians have been adopted by the Father, so how can we ignore others that need the same help”.
While keeping an eye on community needs, Killip also ensures that the church maintains a global vision. Hope supports Bela Goose, a Wisconsin Dells coffee roaster that uses profits from bagged coffee to operate overseas coffee houses. Those businesses ensure help and employment for victims of human trafficking.
The church also works with Children’s Vision in Bangor, which provides clothing and support for young people in Colombia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.